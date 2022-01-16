Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

