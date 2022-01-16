Prospector Partners LLC Buys New Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South State by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 90.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of South State by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

South State stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.