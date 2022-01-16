Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.42.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

