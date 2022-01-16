Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 82.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.