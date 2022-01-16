Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post sales of $134.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.20 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $536.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Progress Software by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.