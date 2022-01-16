Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PSET stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $3,787,000.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.