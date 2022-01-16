Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 592 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of AptarGroup worth $27,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

