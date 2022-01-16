Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,753 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.43% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.