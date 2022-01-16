Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Seagen worth $27,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after purchasing an additional 279,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,179 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,761. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

