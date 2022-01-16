Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.18 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $28,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.