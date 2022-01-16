Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.42 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 84,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $26,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

