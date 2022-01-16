Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.25 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

