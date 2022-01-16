Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 993.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $27,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

