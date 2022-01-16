Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.73

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$129.73 and traded as low as C$120.50. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$121.89, with a volume of 40,032 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

