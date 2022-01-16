Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Up 4.4%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

