Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.04

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 7454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $667.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares worth $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Precigen by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

