PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of PPL worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PPL by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPL by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in PPL by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

