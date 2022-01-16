Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

PSTX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.57.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $134,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

