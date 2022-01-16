Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.