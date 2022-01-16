Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,094,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 250,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.37.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

