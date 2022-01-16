Polymath One Day Volume Tops $65.67 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Polymath has a total market cap of $453.52 million and $65.67 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00338295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

