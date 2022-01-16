Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $115,337.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $63.11 or 0.00146657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

