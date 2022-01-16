Polkamarkets Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,546.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $90,546.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,001,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

