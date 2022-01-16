PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,825 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter.

QSR opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

