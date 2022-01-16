PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 85,654 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

