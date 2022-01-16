PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,721 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 88,377 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.