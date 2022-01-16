PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 12,199 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,419 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter.

EWG opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

