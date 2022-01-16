PIVX Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $33.91 million and approximately $112,236.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011853 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 68,060,768 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

