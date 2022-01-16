Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

