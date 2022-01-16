Pitcairn Co. Sells 190 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.