Pitcairn Co. Purchases 410 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Colfax by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

