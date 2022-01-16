Pitcairn Co. Has $419,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

