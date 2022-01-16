Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

