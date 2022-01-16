Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BPIRY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. 11,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

