Piper Sandler Trims Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price to $125.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of SPT opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

