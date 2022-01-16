Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $244.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $244.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.43.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.37 on Thursday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.21. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $662,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 46.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.