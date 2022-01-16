Piper Sandler Trims Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Target Price to $25.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

