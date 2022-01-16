Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $216.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.