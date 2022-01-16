Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Up 162.3% in December

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 162.3% from the December 15th total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 96,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,840. Pine Island Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

