Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $60.99. 20,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,296,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

