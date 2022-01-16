Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

