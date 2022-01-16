Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

