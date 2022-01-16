Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.