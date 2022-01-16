Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PESI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

