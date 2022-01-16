Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $23,603,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 119.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

