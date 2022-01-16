PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $4,027,950. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

