PayPal Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.41.

PayPal stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. PayPal has a 1 year low of $175.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

