Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after buying an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $39,660,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

