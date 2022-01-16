Paycom Software, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $498.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.86.

NYSE PAYC opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.60. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.