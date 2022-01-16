Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 15,696 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $61.36 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

